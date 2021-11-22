Kalporz Awards Lettori 2021: una sfida “uno contro uno” sui social

Formula nuova quest’anno per i vostri Awards, ovvero gli album preferiti dai lettori di Kalporz.

La redazione di Kalporz ha scelto 64 album che si affronteranno in match random, uno contro l’altro, fino al vincitore finale. La formula è spietata e soggetta alla classica “ingiustizia” di vedere scontrarsi Italia e Germania alla semifinale, ma del resto chi vince deve sapere battere tutti, no?

Le votazioni si terranno mediante sondaggi tramite il nostro Instagram e, dagli ottavi di finale in poi, anche sul Facebook di Kalporz.

Questa la lista dei 64 album (numerazione casuale):

1 Low – Hey What

2 Dinosaur Jr. – Sweep It Into Space

3 Iceage – Seek Shelter

4 The Notwist – Vertigo Days

5 Rat Columns – Pacific Kiss

6 Little Simz – Sometimes I might be introvert

7 Tyler the Creator – Call me if you get Lost

8 Irreversible Entanglements – Open the Gates

9 Elori Saxl – The Blue of Distance

10 Lady Blackbird – Black Acid Soul

11 Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Carnage

12 Snail Mail – Valentine

13 Weather Station – Ignorance

14 War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore

15 AFI – “Biodies”

16 Lucy Dacus – “Home Video”

17 Hovvdy – “True Love”

18 Foxing – “Draw Down The Moon”

19 The Lounge Society – “Silk for the Starving”

20 JPEGMAFIA – LP!

21 For Those I Love – For Those I Love

22 Nala Sinephro – Space 1.8

23 Self Esteem – Prioritise pleausure

24 Dry Cleaning – New Long Led

25 Ghetts – Conflict Of Interets

26 Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together

27 Black Country New Road – For The First Time

28 Squid – Bright Green Field

29 IDLES – Crawler

30 SUUNS – The Witness

31 GUEDRA GUEDRA – Vexillology

32 ARAB STRAP – As Days get dark

33 PUMA BLUE – In Praise of shadows

34 ARLO PARKS – Collapsed in sunbeams

35 Turnstile – Glow On

36 Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine, A Beginner’s Mind

37 Marissa Nadler – The Path Of The Clouds

38 Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

39 GEESE, “Projector” (Partisan, 2021)

40 TOMAGA, intimate intensity

41 THE GOON SAX, “Mirror II”

42 GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR, “G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!”

43 space afrika, “honest labour”

44 ALTIN GÜN, “Yol”

45 pan daijing, “Jade”

46 Klein, “Harmattan”

47 Tirzah- “Colourgrade”.

48 The Bug, “Fire”

49 Koreless, “”Agor”

50 Hiatus Kaiyote, “Mood Valiant”

51 Sons Of Kemet,“Black To The Future”

52 Iglooghost, “Neō Wax Bloom”

53 serpentwithfeet, “DEACON”

54 Taylor Swift, “Red”

55 Wolf Alice, “Blue Weekend”

56 Japanese Breakfast, “Jubilee”

57 Jane Weaver, “Flock”

58 St. Vincent, “Daddy’s Home”

59 Amyl And The Sniffers, “Comfort To Me”

60 kelman duran, “night in tijuana”

61 Clairo, “Sling”

62 Lil Nas X, “Montero”

63 ziur, “antifate”

64 Shame – Drunk Tank Pink