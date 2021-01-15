La Top 7 della Settimana: Goodbye Trump (#2, 2021)

Non è una settimana qualunque. Dopo quattro lunghissimi anni e l’ultimo coup de théâtre eversivo dell’assalto al Congresso istigato dal presidente uscente, gli Stati Uniti si preparano ad archiviare nella maniera più drammatica e spettacolare quattro anni di amministrazione Trump.
In vista del giuramento di Joe Biden di mercoledì 20 gennaio che ufficializzerà finalmente il passaggio di consegne, ripercorriamo il periodo più complicato per la storia della democrazia americana e occidentale attraverso 7 canzoni simbolo di quattro anni di protesta, rifiuto e opposizione a Donald Trump, dallo shock dell’8 novembre 2016 alla recente riesplosione planetaria del movimento Black Lives Matter in un 2020 segnato dall’inaccettabile numero di morti in seguito alla pandemia e dal sollievo per la vittoria dei democratici.
Non sono mancate disamine e interpretazioni. In quattro anni vi abbiamo raccontato spesso storie, testi, video, album ma per questa settimana lasciamo tutto alle parole di 7 canzoni simbolo dell’opposizione al peggiore presidente della storia americana.
I like white folks, but I don’t like you
All the niggas in the hood wanna fight you
Surprised El Chapo ain’t tried to snipe you
Surprised the Nation of Islam ain’t tried to find you
Have a rally out in L.A., we gon fuck it up
Home of the Rodney King riot, we don’t give a fuck
Black students, ejected from your rally, what?
I’m ready to go right now, your racist ass did too much
I’m ‘bout to turn Black Panther
Don’t let Donald Trump win, that nigga cancer
He too rich, he ain’t got the answers
He can’t make decisions for this country, he gon’ crash us
No, we can’t be a slave for him
He got me appreciating Obama way more
Hey Donald, and everyone that follows
You gave us your reason to be President, but we hate yours
Ayy, get running, start pumping your bunions, I’m coming
I’m the dumbest, who flamethrow your function to Funyuns
Flame your crew quicker than Trump fucks his youngins
Now face the flame, fuckers, your fame and fate’s done with
I rob Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, Linus and Lucy
Put coke in the doobie, roll woolies to smoke with Snoopy
I still remain that dick-grabbin’ slacker that spit a loogie
‘Cause the toter of the toolie’ll murder you friggin’ moolies
Fuck outta here, yeah
All you Black folks, you must go
All you Mexicans, you must go
And all you poor folks, you must go
Muslims and gays, boy, we hate your ways
So all you bad folks, you must go
I wanna thank President Agent Orange
for perpetuating all the evil
that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States.
I wanna thank President Agent Orange
for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban.
Now we come together!
Donald Trump is a chump
Know how we feel, punk?” he spits.
Tell ‘em that God comin’
And Russia need a replay button, y’all up to somethin’
Electorial votes look like memorial votes
But America’s truth ain’t ignorin’ the votes.
“Until Latinos and Latinas don’t have to run from walls
This is not my America
But I tell you today that the devil is a liar
Because it’s gon’ be my America before it’s all over.”
White house killer, dead in lifelines
Vote this joke out, or die tryin’
Unprecedented, demented, many president’d
Nazi gestapo dictator defended (Hey!)
It’s not what you think it’s what you follow
Run for them jewels, drink from that bottle
Another four years gonna gut y’all hollow
Gutted out, dried up, broke and can’t borrow (Hey!)