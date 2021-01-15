La Top 7 della Settimana: Goodbye Trump (#2, 2021)



Non è una settimana qualunque. Dopo quattro lunghissimi anni e l’ultimo coup de théâtre eversivo dell’assalto al Congresso istigato dal presidente uscente, gli Stati Uniti si preparano ad archiviare nella maniera più drammatica e spettacolare quattro anni di amministrazione Trump.

In vista del giuramento di Joe Biden di mercoledì 20 gennaio che ufficializzerà finalmente il passaggio di consegne, ripercorriamo il periodo più complicato per la storia della democrazia americana e occidentale attraverso 7 canzoni simbolo di quattro anni di protesta, rifiuto e opposizione a Donald Trump, dallo shock dell’8 novembre 2016 alla recente riesplosione planetaria del movimento Black Lives Matter in un 2020 segnato dall’inaccettabile numero di morti in seguito alla pandemia e dal sollievo per la vittoria dei democratici.

Non sono mancate disamine e interpretazioni. In quattro anni vi abbiamo raccontato spesso storie, testi, video, album ma per questa settimana lasciamo tutto alle parole di 7 canzoni simbolo dell’opposizione al peggiore presidente della storia americana.

YG & Nipsey Hussle, “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)” (2016)



I like white folks, but I don’t like you

All the niggas in the hood wanna fight you

Surprised El Chapo ain’t tried to snipe you

Surprised the Nation of Islam ain’t tried to find you

Have a rally out in L.A., we gon fuck it up

Home of the Rodney King riot, we don’t give a fuck

Black students, ejected from your rally, what?

I’m ready to go right now, your racist ass did too much

I’m ‘bout to turn Black Panther

Don’t let Donald Trump win, that nigga cancer

He too rich, he ain’t got the answers

He can’t make decisions for this country, he gon’ crash us

No, we can’t be a slave for him

He got me appreciating Obama way more

Hey Donald, and everyone that follows

You gave us your reason to be President, but we hate yours

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels, “Nobody Speak” (2016)



Ayy, get running, start pumping your bunions, I’m coming

I’m the dumbest, who flamethrow your function to Funyuns

Flame your crew quicker than Trump fucks his youngins

Now face the flame, fuckers, your fame and fate’s done with

I rob Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, Linus and Lucy

Put coke in the doobie, roll woolies to smoke with Snoopy

I still remain that dick-grabbin’ slacker that spit a loogie

‘Cause the toter of the toolie’ll murder you friggin’ moolies

Fuck outta here, yeah

A Tribe Called Quest, “We The People” ft. Busta Rhymes (2016)



All you Black folks, you must go

All you Mexicans, you must go

And all you poor folks, you must go

Muslims and gays, boy, we hate your ways

So all you bad folks, you must go

I wanna thank President Agent Orange

for perpetuating all the evil

that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States.

I wanna thank President Agent Orange

for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban.

Now we come together!



Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 4” (2017)



Donald Trump is a chump

Know how we feel, punk?” he spits.

Tell ‘em that God comin’

And Russia need a replay button, y’all up to somethin’

Electorial votes look like memorial votes

But America’s truth ain’t ignorin’ the votes.

Janelle Monáe, “Americans” (2018)



“Until Latinos and Latinas don’t have to run from walls

This is not my America

But I tell you today that the devil is a liar

Because it’s gon’ be my America before it’s all over.”

Public Enemy, “State Of The Union (STFU)” (2020)



White house killer, dead in lifelines

Vote this joke out, or die tryin’

Unprecedented, demented, many president’d

Nazi gestapo dictator defended (Hey!)

It’s not what you think it’s what you follow

Run for them jewels, drink from that bottle

Another four years gonna gut y’all hollow

Gutted out, dried up, broke and can’t borrow (Hey!)

De La Soul, “Remove 45” (featuring Chuck D, Styles P, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, Mysonne, Posdnuos) (2020)

You gotta worry about your life again (Worry)

They tryna make America white again

Grab ‘em by the pussy and he don’t like Blacks (Trump)

He don’t like Mexicans, he don’t like Arabs

But you don’t wanna hear it if you don’t like facts (Ask Trump again)

And less the alternative

Fire 45 and Mike Pence

‘Cause it don’t make sense (Get ‘em outta here)

We need a better alternative (We need a better alternative)

Yeah, (Remove) the president

If I’m from a shit-hole, his speech is venomous