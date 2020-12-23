Piero Merola Awards 2020

50 albums

1. Fiona Apple, “Fetch The Bolt Cutters”

2. Pa Salieu, “Sent Them To Coventry”

3. Run The Jewels, “RTJ4”

4. Duma, “Duma”

5. Sault, “Untitled (Black Is)”

6. Moses Sumney, “Græ”

7. Keiyaa, “Forever, Ya Girl”

8. Citizen Boy & Mafia Boyz, “From Avoca Hills To The World”

9. Yves Tumor, “Heaven To A Tortured Mind”

10. Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”

11. Perfume Genius, “Set My Heart On Fire Immediately”

12. J Hus, “Big Conspiracy”

13. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, “Alfredo”

14. Headie One, “Edna”

15. Dua Lipa, “Nostalgia”

16. Nazar, “Guerrilla”

17. Jay Electronica, “A Written Testimony”

18. Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”

19. Autechre, “Sign”

20. Chloe X Halle, “Ungodly Hour”



21. KA, “Descendants of Cain”

22. Speaker Music, “Black Nationalist Sonic Weaponry”

23. Oneohtrix Point Never, “Magic Oneohtrix Point Never”,

24. Metal Preyers, “Metal Preyers”

25. Actress, “Karma & Desire”

26. Special Interest, “The Passion Of”

27. Moor Mother, “Circuit City”

28. (Liv).e — “Couldn’t Wait To Tell You…”

29. Charli XCX, “How I’m Feeling Now”

30. DJ Python, “Mas Amable”

31. Lido Pimienta, “Miss Colombia”

32. Arca, “KiCk i”

33. Westside Gunn, “Pray For Paris”

34. Amaarae, “The Angel You Don’t Know”

35. Nicolas Jaar, “Cenizas”

36. Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News”

37. Beatrice Dillon, “Workaround”

38. Burna Boy, “Twice As Tall”

39. clipping., “Visions of Bodies Being Burned”

40. Flo Milli, “Ho, Why Is You Here?”



41. The Microphones, “The Microphones”

42. Kate NV, “Room For The Moon”

43. 070 Shake, “Modus Vivendi”

44. Lorenzo Senni, “Scacco Matto”

45. Eartheater, “Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin”

46. Crack Cloud, “Pain Olympics”

47. Jasmine Infiniti, “BXTCH SLÄP”

48. Drakeo The Ruler, “Thank You For Using GTL”

49. Phoebe Bridgers, “Punisher”

50. Duval Timothy, “Help”

Best Tracks (24 hours playlist)

10 Videos

Arca, “Nonbinary”

(Frederik Heyman)



Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”

(Bad Bunny & Stillz)



Beyoncé, “Brown Skin Girl”

(Jenn Nkiru)



Cardi B ft. Megan The Stallion, “WAP”

(Colin Tilley)



Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats, “Unlocked”

(Jack Begert, Christian Sutton)



FKA Twigs, “Sad Day”

(Hiro Murai)



Moses Sumney, “Cut Me”

(Moses Sumney)



Rico Nasty, “Own It”

(Philippa Price)



RMR, “Rascal”

(Gabe Hostetler)



SZA ft. Ty Dolla Sign, “Hit Different”

(Solana)



10 Live

