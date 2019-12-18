Sore Eros: il nuovo disco è prodotto da Adam Granduciel

Un nuovo album, dal titolo omonimo, per la band psych rock dei Sore Eros è in arrivo. Il disco avrà nove pezzi e uscirà il 10 gennaio per Feeding Tube. Il lavoro sarà prodotto da Adam Granduciel (The War On Drugs). La tracklist del disco è già stata pubblicata:
01 Backseat Bop
02 Out of Phase
03 Tree Vole
04 Dharma
05 Chestnut Follies
06 Ocean Tow
07 Cardinal
08 Diamond Highway
09 Mirror
La band aveva pubblicato un EP split senza titolo con Kurt Vile, così come l’EP “Jamaica Plain” del 2014.
