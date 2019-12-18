Sore Eros: il nuovo disco è prodotto da Adam Granduciel

Un nuovo album, dal titolo omonimo, per la band psych rock dei Sore Eros è in arrivo. Il disco avrà nove pezzi e uscirà il 10 gennaio per Feeding Tube. Il lavoro sarà prodotto da Adam Granduciel (The War On Drugs). La tracklist del disco è già stata pubblicata:

01 Backseat Bop

02 Out of Phase

03 Tree Vole

04 Dharma

05 Chestnut Follies

06 Ocean Tow

07 Cardinal

08 Diamond Highway

09 Mirror

La band aveva pubblicato un EP split senza titolo con Kurt Vile, così come l’EP “Jamaica Plain” del 2014.