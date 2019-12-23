Enrico Stradi Awards 2019

I don’t have any ideas myself.

I am a vacant mind.

(Amen Dunes)

Dieci foto che ho scattato per raccontare i dieci dischi che ho ascoltato di più, o viceversa

10. Gnoomes, “Mu!”

9. Sharon Van Etten, “Remind Me Tomorrow”

8. Little Simz, “GREY Area”

7. Slowthai, “Nothing Great About Britain”

6. Loyle Carner, “Not Waving But Drowning”

5. James Blake, “Assume Form”

4. Tyler, The Creator, “Igor”

3. Mereba, The Jungle Is The Only Way Out”

2. Solange, “When I Get Home”

1. Vagabon, “Vagabon”

Disco fuori classifica solo perché è uscito quest’anno anche se è del 2013

J Paul, “Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones)”

Trenta canzoni in ordine sparso che non sono nei dieci album qui sopra e che vale la pena elencare

Lala Lala, Why – Siren 042

Malibu Ken, Aesop Rock, Tobacco – Acid King

Duendita – Bury Me

Sneaks – Ecstasy

Elsa M’Bala – You Had Me

Charlotte Adigery – Cursed and Cussed

Mikron – Ghost Node

Aldous Harding – The Barrel

Sasami – Turned Out I Was Everyone

Okay Kaya – Believe

Noname – Song 32

Arlo Parks – Super Sad Generation

MorMor – Some Place Else

Kate Tempest – People’s Faces

Steve Lacy – Love2Fast

Thierra Wack – Only Child

Jefre Cantu-Ledesma – Joy

J-E-T-S feat. Mykki Blanco – PLAY

Miley Cirus – Mother’s Daughter

Connie Constante – English Rose

Jenny Hval – Ashes To Ashes

YBN Cordae feat. Anderson Paak – RNP

Florist – Time Is A Dark Feeling

Normani – Motivation

Bree Runway – 2ON

Sudan Archives – Confessions

Charlie XCX feat. Big Freedia, Cupcakke, Brooke Candy, Pabllo Vittar – Shake It

Vibe World Order – 004

Frank Ocean – DHL

Kilo Kish – Bite Me

Stradiconsiglia 2019

340 canzoni. 22 ore di musica abbondanti

Artista dell’anno

Sharon Van Etten che dal palco di Arti Vive Festival, cioè casa mia, cambia la scaletta e nel finale canta la canzone che le ho chiesto di cantare.

Quel genere di cose che non si dimenticano.

Dieci dischi del decennio

1. Frank Ocean – Blonde (2016)

2. Beach House – Bloom (2012)

3. Tirzah – Devotion (2018)

4. Sufjan Stevens – Carrie & Lowell (2015)

5. Fever Ray – Plunge (2017)

6. SOPHIE – Product (2015)

7. Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly (2015)

8. Perfume Genius – Too Bright (2014)

9. Disclosure – Settle (2013)

10. Alt-j – An Awesome Wave (2012)