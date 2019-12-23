Enrico Stradi Awards 2019

I don’t have any ideas myself.
I am a vacant mind.
(Amen Dunes)
Dieci foto che ho scattato per raccontare i dieci dischi che ho ascoltato di più, o viceversa
10. Gnoomes, “Mu!”
9. Sharon Van Etten, “Remind Me Tomorrow”
8. Little Simz, “GREY Area”
7. Slowthai, “Nothing Great About Britain”
6. Loyle Carner, “Not Waving But Drowning”
5. James Blake, “Assume Form”
4. Tyler, The Creator, “Igor”
3. Mereba, The Jungle Is The Only Way Out”
2. Solange, “When I Get Home”
1. Vagabon, “Vagabon”
Disco fuori classifica solo perché è uscito quest’anno anche se è del 2013
J Paul, “Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones)”
Trenta canzoni in ordine sparso che non sono nei dieci album qui sopra e che vale la pena elencare
Lala Lala, Why – Siren 042
Malibu Ken, Aesop Rock, Tobacco – Acid King
Duendita – Bury Me
Sneaks – Ecstasy
Elsa M’Bala – You Had Me
Charlotte Adigery – Cursed and Cussed
Mikron – Ghost Node
Aldous Harding – The Barrel
Sasami – Turned Out I Was Everyone
Okay Kaya – Believe
Noname – Song 32
Arlo Parks – Super Sad Generation
MorMor – Some Place Else
Kate Tempest – People’s Faces
Steve Lacy – Love2Fast
Thierra Wack – Only Child
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma – Joy
J-E-T-S feat. Mykki Blanco – PLAY
Miley Cirus – Mother’s Daughter
Connie Constante – English Rose
Jenny Hval – Ashes To Ashes
YBN Cordae feat. Anderson Paak – RNP
Florist – Time Is A Dark Feeling
Normani – Motivation
Bree Runway – 2ON
Sudan Archives – Confessions
Charlie XCX feat. Big Freedia, Cupcakke, Brooke Candy, Pabllo Vittar – Shake It
Vibe World Order – 004
Frank Ocean – DHL
Kilo Kish – Bite Me
Stradiconsiglia 2019
340 canzoni. 22 ore di musica abbondanti
Artista dell’anno
Sharon Van Etten che dal palco di Arti Vive Festival, cioè casa mia, cambia la scaletta e nel finale canta la canzone che le ho chiesto di cantare.
Quel genere di cose che non si dimenticano.
Dieci dischi del decennio
1. Frank Ocean – Blonde (2016)
2. Beach House – Bloom (2012)
3. Tirzah – Devotion (2018)
4. Sufjan Stevens – Carrie & Lowell (2015)
5. Fever Ray – Plunge (2017)
6. SOPHIE – Product (2015)
7. Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly (2015)
8. Perfume Genius – Too Bright (2014)
9. Disclosure – Settle (2013)
10. Alt-j – An Awesome Wave (2012)
0 comments