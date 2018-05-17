[#tbt] Dandy Warhols, l’eroina è così fuori moda

“Not If You Were The Last Junkie On Earth” è una canzone “pop” di tre minuti (abbondanti) con un ritornello deliziosamente sarcastico : “Heroin is so passe, hey/Heroin is so passe, hey, hey/Aaaah ” (tradotto, “l’eroina è così fuori moda/l’eroina è così fuori moda, hey, hey/Aaah”).

Courtney Taylor-Taylor, cantante dei Dandy Warhols, si rivolge a una sua vecchia fidanzata che – come raccontato alla rivista Mojo nel 2003 – è diventata nel giro di poco tempo una dipendente da eroina : “There is nothing fucking playful about coming home from your first tour eer, and discovering that your girlfriend of four years has become – in one week – a fucking heroin addict. She was the coolest, hottest, smartest chick in this city at the time. There was no fucking way that I was going to respect that shit enouh to write a heavy, sad song. It was, I couldn’t believe you’re a junkie, ‘cos heroin isn’t even fucking cool any more!”

(Monica Mazzoli)