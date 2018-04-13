Intervista a L.A. Salami

Lookman Adekunle Salami è uno dei cantautori più interessanti da seguire al momento. Il suo stile proviene direttamente dal folk di Bob Dylan ma i suoi testi e il suo modo di pensare musica appartengono sicuramente ai nostri tempi. Lo abbiamo intervistato per saperne di più sul suo pensiero e sulla costruzione delle sue canzoni.

Il suo nuovo album è “City Of Bootmakers” ed esce oggi 13 aprile 2018 su Sunday Best Recordings [PIAS].

Com’è cambiato negli anni il tuo stile di scrittura? Quale pensi sia la differenza principale tra “Dancing with bad grammar” e “The city of bootmakers”?

Cerco di sperimentare svariati stili in ogni canzone, quindi non direi che il mio sia cambiato completamente e tutto insieme; semplicemente col passare degli anni ascolti delle cose che ammiri e provi a vedere se puoi far passare questo stile attraverso il tuo filtro. La differenza tra questi due dischi è il suo focus.

“Fast food music. Fast food films. Fast food politics. Fast food ideologies” sono tra gli ultimi versi di “The city nowadays”, una canzone del tuo disco precedente. Pensi che sia cambiato qualcosa da quel momento?

Penso che forse tutte queste cose siano diventate più ovvie.

Quando hai pubblicato il tuo EP “L.A. Salami Presents Lookman & the Bootmakers” hai detto che quest’ultimo faceva parte di una storia più grande, composta da alcuni dischi che tu avevi già scritto ma non ancora pubblicato. Dove si colloca il tuo nuovo disco in questa narrativa?

Questo album si muove in punta di piedi verso un tipo di suono che sto cercando di sviluppare da un po’ di tempo. Pensate a una persona che si ritrova nel mezzo di un carnevale nei bassifondi e guarda, distesa, le stelle luminose nel cielo.

Riflettendo sul fatto che le tue influenze principali includono il folk e il blues e che nel frattempo la musica elettronica sta prendendo piede sui vecchi generi di “musica con le chitarre”, hai mai avuto la sensazione che la tua musica sia in qualche modo fuori tempo?

Sì, ma se stai al passo coi tempi e filtri ciò che vuoi esprimere attraverso quelle lenti, qualsiasi siano gli strumenti che usi, dovrebbe venire fuori qualcosa di interessante anche oggi.

Il primo singolo pubblicato da “The city of bookmakers” è “Generation L(ost)”: pensi che si possa trarre qualcosa da questo senso di perdita? Cos’è che ci rende persi come generazione secondo te?

Ci sono ragioni pratiche e spirituali. È una generazione di persone, almeno nel Regno Unito, che per la maggior parte non potrà comprare casa, che possiede uno stipendio medio che non gli permette di sbarcare il lunario e che hanno una coscienza collettiva frammentata travestita da connettività. La sinistra è diventata in generale troppo estrema ed è diventata una minaccia alla libertà di espressione che loro dicono di proteggere, mentre l’estrema destra è sempre più galvanizzata da questi estremisti di sinistra che creano una divisione sempre più larga e che può scendere nell’irrazionalità in qualsiasi momento. Il dibattito, la razionalità e il pensiero assennato stanno perdendo in favore di un’isteria collettiva sotto numerosi aspetti e, oltre questo, non abbiamo trovato una risposta collettiva per rimpiazzare l’idea di Dio e del vivere in funzione di esso.

Quali sono I dischi e gli artistic che ti ispirano nello scrivere musica? Cosa ascoltavi mentre stavi registrando “The city of bookmakers?”

Midnight Sister

ENGLISH VERSION

How has your songwriting style changed through the years? What do you think is the main difference between “Dancing with bad grammar” and “The city of bootmakers”?

I try to experiment with different styles song by song, so I wouldn’t say it’s generally changed as a whole, just that through the years, you hear things you admire and try to see if you can put a style through your own filter. The difference between these two albums is focus.

“Fast food music. Fast food films. Fast food politics. Fast food ideologies” are your words at the end of “The city nowadays”, a song from your former album. Do you think that anything has changed since then?

Maybe that these things have become more obvious as a whole.

When you released your EP “L.A. Salami Presents Lookman & the Bootmakers” you said it was part of a bigger story, made up by some albums you already wrote but not yet published. How does this new record fit into this narrative?

This album dips it’s toes into a sound i’ve been trying to get out for a while – The sound of a person laying in a carnival gutter looking up at the bright stars in the sky.

Considering that your main influences include blues and folk and electronic music is taking over guitars-oriented genres nowadays, have you ever felt that your music was in some way outdated?

Yes, but if you are engaged with current times and you filter your expression through those lenses, whatever tools you use, it should come out as a contemporary relevant sound.

The first single from “The city of bootmakers” is “Generation L(ost)”: do you think there are any gains from this sense of loss? What makes our generation lost in your opinion?

Spiritual and practical reasons. This is a generation of people, at least in the UK, who for the most part won’t be to buy homes, have a general living wage that is unsustainable in reality, have a fractured collective consciousness in the guise of connectivity, the left has generally become too far left and has become a threat to the free speech the claim to protect, the far right are more and more galvanised by these far leftist creating a wider divide that could collapse under irrationality at any minute. Debate and level headedness and reason are losing out to mindless hysteria from a multitude of directions, and on top of it all, we’ve found no solid collective replacement for the idea of God, and living under God.

Tell us about your writing process: how did the songs from your last record begin to take form? Do you write songs while on tour or do you prefer to do it during breaks?

I write songs wherever and whenever I can, and also when I can’t.

What are the artists and records that inspire you in writing music? What have you listened to while recording “The city of bootmakers”?

Midnight Sister

