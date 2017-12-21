Piero Merola Awards 2017

50 ALBUMS

1. Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”

2. Arca, “Arca”

3. Call Super, “Arpo”

4. SZA, “Ctrl”

5. M.E.S.H., “Hesaitix”

6. Jlin, “Black Origami”

7. Fever Ray, “Plunge”

8. Kelela, “Take Me Apart”

9. Vince Staples, “Big Fish Theory”

10. Laurel Halo, “Dust”

11. Tyler The Creator, “Flower Boy”

12. Migos, “CULTURE”

13. J Hus, “Common Sense”

14. Lorde, “Melodrama”

15. DJ Python, “Dulce Compañia”

16. Stormzy, “Gang Signs & Prayers”

17. King Krule, “The OOZ”

18. Björk, “Utopia”

19. Dirty Projectors, “Dirty Projectors”

20. N.E.R.D., “No One Ever Really Dies”

21. Jay Z, “4:44”

22. Actress, “AZD”

23. Grizzly Bear, “Painted Ruins”

24. LCD Soundsystem, “american dream”

25. Lee Gamble, “Mnestic Pressure”

26. Miguel, “War & Leisure”

27. Brockhampton, “Saturation III”

28. Ziur, “U Feel Anything?”

29. Errorsmith, “Superlative Fatigue”

30. Yung Lean, “Stranger”

31. Mhysa, “fantasii”

32. Future, “HNDRXX”

33. Equiknoxx, “Colón Man”

34. Playboi Carti “Playboi Carti”

35. Syd, “Fin”

36. Charli XCX, “Number 1 Angel”

37. Kamaiyah, “Before I Wake”

38. Kodak Black, “Painting Pictures”

39. Sampha, “Process”

40. Lil B, “Black Ken”

41. Felicia Atkinson, “Hand In Hand”

42. Young Thug, “Beautiful Thugger Girls”

43. UMFANG, “Symbolic Use of Light”

44. Mount Eerie, “A Crow Looked At Me”

45. Kelly Lee Owens, “Kelly Lee Owens”

46. Pan Daijing, “Lack”

47. Kehlani, “SweetSexySavage”

48. Nídia, “é Má, Nídia é Fudida”

49. Moses Sumney, “Aromanticism”

50. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, “The Kid”

10 EP’s

1. Klein, “Tommy”

2. Lanark Artefax, “Whities 011”

3. Dave, “Game Over

4. Yaeji, “EP2”

5. Capo Lee, “Capo the Champ”

6. Denzel Curry, “13”

7. Obongjayar, “Bassey”

8. Skepta, “Vicious”

9. Fatima Al Qadiri, “Shaneera”

10. Kamasi Washington, “Harmony of Difference”

10 VIDEOS

1. Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”

(Dave Meyers & the little homies)



2. Jay-Z, “The Story Of O.J.”

(Mark Romanek & JAY-Z)



3. Fever Ray, “To The Moon And Back”

(Martin Falck)



4. Kamasi Washington, “Truth”

(AG Rojas)



5. Bicep, “Glue”

(Joe Wilson)



6. Young Thug, “Wyclef Jean”

(Pomp&Clout)



7. Vince Staples, “Big Fish”

(Vince Staples)



8. Brockhampton, “Gummy”

(Kevin Abstract)



9. Björk, “The Gate”

(Andrew Thomas Huang)



10. Charli XCX, “Boys”

(Charli XCX & Sarah McColgan)



10 SHOWS

1. Frank Ocean, Way Out West, Göteborg



2. Solange, Primavera Sound, Barcelona



3. Aphex Twin, Primavera Sound, Barcelona



4. Ben Ufo, Primavera Sound, Barcelona

5. Lorenzo Senni, Club To Club, Torino

6. Arca, Club To Club, Torino

7. Vince Staples, Way Out West, Göteborg

8. Migos, Way Out West, Göteborg

9. RP Boo, Saturnalia, Milano

10. Mura Masa, Club To Club, Torino

BEST COLLECTION

Mono No Aware



BEST TRACKS PLAYLIST