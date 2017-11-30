KALPORZ PLAYLIST NOVEMBER 2017

1. Call Super, “Music Stand”
2. Lil Peep, “Avoid” ft. Wicca Phase Spring Eternal, Doves
3. Kamaiyah, “Slide (Bet)”
4. N.E.R.D., “Lemon” ft. Rihanna
5. Fabiana Palladino, “Mystery”
6. Sigrid, “Strangers”
7. Diplo, “Get It Right” ft. MØ
8. yaeji, “feelings change”
9. Angelo Mota, “Internet”
10. Fever Ray, “Wanna Sip”
11. Equiknoxx, “Enter A Raffle, Win A Falafel”
12. Errorsmith, “Who-Is”
13. M.E.S.H., “Search, Reveal.”
14. Everything Is Recorded, “Show Love” ft. Syd, Sampha
15. Eminem, “Walk On Water” ft. Beyoncé
16. 21 Savage, Offset & Metro Boomin, “Nightmare”
17. DJ Premier, “Our Streets” ft. A$AP Ferg
18. Smerz, “Have Fun”
19. Miguel, “Told You So”
20. 6LACK, “In Between” ft. BANKS
21. IAMDDB, “Trophy”
22. Jaden Smith, “Falcon” ft. Ray
23. Tunji Ige, “Thing For You”
24. Rich Chigga, “Crisis” ft. 21 Savage
25. NAV, “Wanted You” ft. Lil Uzi Vert
26. The Diplomats, “Once Upon A Time”
27. N.E.R.D., “1000” ft. Future
28. Björk, “Blissing Me” ft. Arca
29. Charlotte Gainsbourg, “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses”
30. Yung Lean, “Agony”
0 comments