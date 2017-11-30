KALPORZ PLAYLIST NOVEMBER 2017

1. Call Super, “Music Stand”

2. Lil Peep, “Avoid” ft. Wicca Phase Spring Eternal, Doves

3. Kamaiyah, “Slide (Bet)”

4. N.E.R.D., “Lemon” ft. Rihanna

5. Fabiana Palladino, “Mystery”

6. Sigrid, “Strangers”

7. Diplo, “Get It Right” ft. MØ

8. yaeji, “feelings change”

9. Angelo Mota, “Internet”

10. Fever Ray, “Wanna Sip”

11. Equiknoxx, “Enter A Raffle, Win A Falafel”

12. Errorsmith, “Who-Is”

13. M.E.S.H., “Search, Reveal.”

14. Everything Is Recorded, “Show Love” ft. Syd, Sampha

15. Eminem, “Walk On Water” ft. Beyoncé

16. 21 Savage, Offset & Metro Boomin, “Nightmare”

17. DJ Premier, “Our Streets” ft. A$AP Ferg

18. Smerz, “Have Fun”

19. Miguel, “Told You So”

20. 6LACK, “In Between” ft. BANKS

21. IAMDDB, “Trophy”

22. Jaden Smith, “Falcon” ft. Ray

23. Tunji Ige, “Thing For You”

24. Rich Chigga, “Crisis” ft. 21 Savage

25. NAV, “Wanted You” ft. Lil Uzi Vert

26. The Diplomats, “Once Upon A Time”

27. N.E.R.D., “1000” ft. Future

28. Björk, “Blissing Me” ft. Arca

29. Charlotte Gainsbourg, “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses”

30. Yung Lean, “Agony”