Piero Merola Awards 2016

50 ALBUMS



1. Frank Ocean, “Blonde”

2. Equiknoxx, “Bird Sound Power”

3. Kanye West, “The Life Of Pablo”

4. A Tribe Called Quest, “We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service”

5. Beyonce, “Lemonade”

6. Chance The Rapper, “Coloring Book”

7. Danny Brown, “Athrocity Exhibition”

8. Anderson. Paak, “Malibu”

9. Solange, “A Seat At The Table”

10. Jenny Hval, “Blood Bitch”

11. ANOHNI, “Hopelessness”

12. Autechre, “elseq 1-5”

13. KA, “Honor Killed The Samurai”

14. Moor Mother, “Fetish Bones”

15. Yves Tumor, “Serpent Music”

16. Kaytranada, “99.9%”

17. Peder Mannerfelt, “Controlling Body”

18. Young Thug, “No, My Name Is Jeffery”

19. Jessy Lanza, “Oh No”

20. David Bowie, “Blackstar”

21. Kamaiyah, “A Good Night In The Ghetto”

22. Bon Iver, “22, A Million”

23. Schoolboy Q, “Blank Face LP”

24. Skepta, “Konnichiwa”

25. YG, “Still Brazy”

26. Travis Scott, “Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight”

27. Childish Gambino, “Awaken, My Love!”

28. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, “Skeleton Tree”

29. Konx-Om-Pax, “Caramel”

30. Radiohead, “A Moon Shaped Pool”

31. Noname, “Telefone”

32. Blood Orange, “Freetown Sound”

33. The Outfit, TX, “Green Lights: Everythan Going”

34. Kano, “Made In The Manor”

35. Cam & China, “Cam & China”

36. Jamila Woods, “HEAVN”

37. Gucci Mane, “Everybody Looking”

38. 21 Savage & Metro Boomin, “Savage Mode”

39. Lil Uzi Vert, “Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World”

40. Yung Lean, “Warlord”

41. Kablam, “Furiosa”

42. Ase Manual, “Gems”

43. Powell, “Sport”

44. Africans With Mainframes, “K.M.T.”

45. Maxwell Sterling, “Hollywood Medieval”

46. Convextion, “2845”

47. Kevin Gates, “Islah”

48. Denzel Curry, “Imperial”

49. Rihanna, “ANTI”

50. Kiki Hitomi, “Karma No Kusari”

10 EP’s



1. Lorenzo Senni, “Persona”

2. Amnesia Scanner, “AS”

3. Abra, “Princess”

4. serpentwithfeet, “blisters”

5. Vince Staples, “Prima Donna”

6. M.E.S.H., “Damaged Merc”

7. Aphex Twin, “Cheetah”

8. Nidia Minaj, “Danger”

9. DJ Marfox, “Chapa Quente”

10. Gaika, “Spaghetto”

10 VIDEOS

1. Beyoncé, “Lemonade”

(Kahlil Joseph, Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Melina Matsoukas, Todd Tourso, Dikayl Rimmasch, Jonas Åkerlund, Mark Romanek, Warsan Shire)



2. Radiohead, “Daydreaming”

(Paul Thomas Anderson)



3. David Bowie, “Lazarus”

(Johan Renck)



4. Kanye West, “Fade”

(Eli Linnetz)



5. Sevdaliza, “Marilyn Monroe”

(Hirad Sab)



6. ANOHNI, “Drone Bomb Me”

(Nabil Elderkin)



7. Frank Ocean, “Nikes”

(Tyrone Lebon)



8. Kaytranada, “LITE SPOTS”

(Martin C. Pariseau)



9. Grimes, “Kill V. Maim”

(Claire Boucher, Mac Boucher)



10. Schoolboy Q, “Groovy Tony”

(Jack Begert)



10 LIVE

1. Autechre, Club To Club, Torino



2. Beyoncé, Stadio San Siro, Milano



3. LCD Soundsystem, Primavera Sound, Barcelona



4. Anderson. Paak, Way Out West, Göteborg

5. Jenny Hval, Primavera Sound, Barcelona

6. PJ Harvey, Way Out West, Göteborg

7. Skepta, Way Out West, Göteborg

8. The Internet, Covo Club, Bologna

9. Stormzy, Way Out West, Göteborg

10. Ata Kak, Beaches Brew, Marina di Ravenna

BEST COLLECTION

Gqom Oh!’s The Sound of Durban

<a href="http://gqomoh.bandcamp.com/album/gqom-oh-the-sound-of-durban">Gqom Oh! The Sound of Durban by GQOM OH!</a>

BEST SOUNDTRACK

Stranger Things

(Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein)



BEST TV SHOW

The Night Of

(Richard Price, Steven Zaillian – HBO)



200 TRACKS

PHOTO

(Beyoncé, 18 luglio, Milano)